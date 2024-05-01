Former WWE commentator critical of Ronda Rousey

Former WWE Commentator Jimmy Smith Says That Ronda Rousey Wanted All Of The Credit For Her Triumphs, But None Of The Blame For Her Losses

The former Bellator, #UFC, and most recently WWE, commentator spoke about Rousey’s criticisms during her time in WWE.

Speaking on Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith, the former commentator focused on a portion of Rousey’s autobiography, “Our Fight”, which focused on her concussion history and how she factored that into her comments. “One of the things I’ve always said about God. He gets all the credit and none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants. All the credit, none of the blame,” said Smith. He goes on to say, “‘I want credit for all of my wins. My losses, I had CTE. I had this. I had that. I’m greatest to ever do it, but when it didn’t work, it was so and so and so and never me.’ She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her.”

Smith goes on to say that people behind the scenes in WWE weren’t fond of her. He said, “Let me let you in on something… the people behind the scenes; camera people, audio people, the people you can push around and bully and talk down to… Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn’t stand her. I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘She was a bitch to us from the moment she sat down to the moment she got up.’ Like it’s our fault that she has to do this interview to hype something or her next fight. ‘She’s miserable, she’s mean to us, and we can’t stand her.’”

Source: Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith on SiriusXM

