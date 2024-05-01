Drew McIntyre: “I wasn’t going to go anywhere”

Drew McIntyre has addressed his decision to re-sign with WWE on the Pat McAfee Show…

“We’re making billion dollar deals left and right. We’ve got the billion-dollar man Nick Khan, closing all these deals for us left and right, and at the top, there is a lot of things going on, and a lot of opportunities if you get to the top and I’ve been to the top and whatever people are trying to do to stop me from getting to the top, it’s not going to happen. I know this industry too well. I’ll figure it out backstage. If you try to politic your way ahead of me, I’ll just beat you down and I’ll get myself ahead of you because I know how this game works.

“That’s why I’m staying with WWE for the foreseeable future. I wasn’t going to go anywhere if anybody out there was unsure, reading those internet rumors. We were in a place where I had to get things right for my family.

“I got with Nick Khan and Triple H, they were so understanding and we got things right for the future. Drew McIntyre was never going to go away from WWE, and it’s awesome that The Rock made the announcement. It’s the first thing he’s done for anybody on our roster, ‘Drew McIntyre has re-signed with WWE.'”

