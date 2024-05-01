Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns: “He transcends what we do”

Appearing on the Cheap Heat podcast, Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes said Roman Reigns transcends what they do and there are only a few people like him.

“Truly very few people get to transcend what we do. I think he transcends what we do and I’ll think you’ll see him pop up in areas that aren’t sports entertainment or wrestling and with much success because of how hard he works,” Rhodes said.

The champion noted how Reigns showed up at WrestleMania and knowing he was at the end of his championship run, he was at his absolute peak and absolute best both physically and mentally.

Rhodes went as far to say that he puts Reigns in the same category as The Rock and John Cena for their work in this business.

It will be a while before we see Reigns back on our screens again as he will be taking several months off following a historic title run.

In the same interview, Cody was also asked about AEW and he said that despite what’s been said, he would never root against them.

“And that’s not always easy because there’s random things said about you in press conferences and that’s a big no no,” Cody said. “You should never say me or my wife’s name, Tony should’ve told you that…”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

