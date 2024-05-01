AEW World title match set for Double or Nothing

May 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Swerve Strickland defend the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Christian Cage at AEW “Double or Nothing” on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

