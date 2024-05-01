AEW World title match set for Double or Nothing
Swerve Strickland defend the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Christian Cage at AEW “Double or Nothing” on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas
LIVE on PPV!
AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland (c) vs Christian Cage
The stakes for Champion @SwerveConfident have never been higher as @Christian4Peeps challenges for the #AEW World Championship LIVE from Vegas! pic.twitter.com/HS5eeSVNlC
