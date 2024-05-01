AEW World title match set for Double or Nothing

Swerve Strickland defend the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Christian Cage at AEW “Double or Nothing” on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas

LIVE on PPV! AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (c) vs Christian Cage The stakes for Champion @SwerveConfident have never been higher as @Christian4Peeps challenges for the #AEW World Championship LIVE from Vegas! pic.twitter.com/HS5eeSVNlC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024

