Johnny Gargano defeated Bronson Reed to advance to the finals.

BUCKLE UP! The #WWESpeed Semifinals are underway! Who do you think is heading to the WWE Speed Championship? @BRONSONISHERE or @JohnnyGargano? pic.twitter.com/aS9ARl6fPM — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024

Next week, Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano in the finals for the WWE Speed Championship.

