5/1/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Rampage opens with doctors putting Kenny Omega on a stretcher as FTR look on. The Elite all back up the ramp, and then doctors wheel Omega to the back as a replay of how Dynamite just ended airs. The Elite attack FTR backstage as doctors try to load Omega into an ambulance. The Elite surround Omega on the stretcher, and then Matthew apologizes and says this is just business. They undo the straps of the stretcher and dump Omega onto the ground.

Matt Menard has replaced Taz on commentary.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Dante Martin vs. Jay White

Martin delivers an elbow strike into the corner, and then follows with more elbow strikes to send White to the outside. Martin and White exchange chops on the outside, and then Martin gets White back into the ring. White cuts him off and stomps him down in the corner. Martin comes back with a hurricanrana that sends White to the floor. Martin chops White on the outside, and then sends him into the announcers’ desk. Martin drops White with a dive through the ropes, but White comes back with a knee to the midsection and clubs Martin across the back. Martin comes back with a leaping knee strike and gets White back into the ring. White sends Martin back to the apron, but Martin delivers an enzuigiri. Martin goes for a springboard, but White pulls him down and face-first into the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, White has Martin in a rear chin-lock. Martin fights out with shots to the midsection, but White delivers a chop. Martin comes back with a dropkick and chops White into the corner. Martin delivers an enzuigiri and drops White with a cross-body for a two count. Martin clotheslines White to the floor and gets him right back into the ring, but White slams him down with a uranage for two count. They exchange shots and White tosses Martin to the apron. Martin comes back with a shot to White and drops him with the Nosedive for a two count. Martin goes for a half-and-half suplex, but White counters with one of his own and follows with the Bladerunner for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, White pulls Martin to his feet and raises his arm in the air. White then drops Martin with a DDT after the referee leaves the ring. Action Andretti and Darius Martin hit the ring as White escapes up the ramp.

Arkady Aura interviews Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo says it’s about time the locker room listens to her, and says Thunder Rosa is doing to find out what happens when you disrespect a Jersey girl.

A vignette airs for Rush, who returned to action this past weekend on Collision. Rush says people will start showing respect to his name.

Renee Paquette interviews Big Bill. Bill says the one thing that has always been missing is the one guy who can show him guidance. Bill says he will ask Chris Jericho one more time to allow him to join the Learning Tree. Jericho appears and says that he realizes that Bill is right and would love to being him into the Learning Tree. Bill says he will not let Jericho down, and Jericho says with Bill by his side he will hold the For The World Championship for a long time.

Footage of Christian Cage and the Patriarchy beating down Swerve Strickland earlier tonight on Dynamite airs. Strickland is then backstage, and he says it seems like Cage forgot who he is. Strickland says he will remind Cage who he is, and they can have a little talk on Dynamite next week. Strickland says he won’t be alone.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero

They go to the mat and exchange holds, and then exchange wrist-locks as they get back to their feet. They lock up and O’Reilly applies a side-headlock. Romero sends him off the ropes, but O’Reilly kicks him in the face. Romero comes back with a hurricanrana and goes for an arm-bar, but O’Reilly rolls through and applies an ankle lock. Romero gets free and sends O’Reilly to the outside. Romero sends O’Reilly into the barricade with a dive and quickly, goes for another, but O’Reilly catches him and applies an arm-bar on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange kicks and Romero sends O’Reilly into the ropes. O’Reilly comes back with a clothesline and they go to the top ropes. Romero drops O’Reilly with Sliced Bread and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out. O’Reilly comes back with a knee strike and delivers a few more shots before getting a two count. O’Reilly goes for an arm-bar, but Romero turns it into one of his own. Romero gets a roll-up for a two count, and then a back-slide for another two count. Romero applies a Kimora Lock, but O’Reilly rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Aura interviews Saraya and Harley Cameron, who demanded this time. They run down Mariah May and Toni Storm, and then Cameron challenges May to a match on next week’s Dynamite.

Aura interviews Roderick Strong, but Matt Taven interrupts and talks about “neck strong” trending all week because of Tony Khan, but everyone knows Strong is the one who is really neck strong. Strong tells Will Ospreay to un-retire the Tiger Driver, because he will need everything in his arsenal to face him at Double or Nothing.

Match 3 – AEW TBS Championship – Manitoba Massacre Match

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Skye Blue

Nightingale hits Blue with a trash can lob and dumps her over the barricade. Nightingale delivers shots to Blue in the crowd, and then slams her into the barricade. Blue comes back and slams Nightingale’s head into the top of the barricade. Blue jumps off the barricade, but Nightingale hits her with a chair and gets a two count. Nightingale puts more chairs in the ring and stomps on Blue on the floor. Nightingale delivers an elbow strike and sits Blue down in a chair on the floor. Nightingale goes for a cannonball senton, but Blue dodges and Nightingale crashes through the chair as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue grabs a trash can lid from under the ring, but Nightingale drops her with the Pounce. Nightingale gets Blue back into the ring and slams her into the corner. Nightingale puts a chair on Blue and goes for a cannonball senton, but Blue hits her with the chair and gets a two count. Blue, who has been busted open, dumps out a bag of thumbtacks in the ring. Nightingale backs Blue into the corner and goes for a suplex, but Blue ducks under and delivers a kick. Blue goes for a powerbomb, but Nightingale fights her off. Blue hits Nightingale in the head with a chair and goes back up top, but Nightingale counters and slams Blue onto the tacks for a two count. Nightingale sets up a table on the floor, but Blue hits her with the chair again. Blue goes for Code Blue, but Nightingale counters and slams her down.

Nightingale goes for a moonsault, but Blue dodges and Nightingale lands on a couple of chairs. Blue kicks Nightingale in the head and grabs a barbed wire board. Blue puts the board on top of the table, but Nightingale cuts her off with an elbow strike. Blue comes back with a shot of her own and brings Nightingale to the apron. Blue goes for a slam through the table, but Nightingale counters with the Doctor Bomb through the barbed wire board and the table for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway come to ringside to celebrate with Nightingale as the show comes to a close.

