WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 Results 4/30/24

NXT Spring Breakin’ wraps up tonight.

The second and final night of the annual two-week themed NXT events premieres tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA show is an appearance by the new NXT World Champion Trick Williams, as well as an NXT Underground battle, with women’s wrestling legend Natalya, with Karmen Petrovic in her corner, taking on martial artist turned pro wrestler Lola Vice, with Shayna Baszler in her corner.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C., Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne, Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears, Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship, as well as The Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results from Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ NIGHT 2 RESULTS (4/30/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started as always, and then we shoot into an elaborate video highlight package recapping night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 from last week, which culminated with Trick Williams capturing the WWE NXT World Championship.

WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, the coolest ring entrance in pro wrestling kicks off night two, as new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams makes his way out to loud “Whoop That Trick!” chants and Booker T doing the hip-hop ad libs on commentary in the background. He settles in the ring and talks about what he accomplished last week as fans chant “You deserve it!”

Trick says there are a lot of people he can thank right now, but he wants to take a moment and thank one person specifically. He thanks Ilja Dragunov for helping push him to places he didn’t know he could go. He thanks him for what he did for NXT and says, “Raw got a good one!”

He calls this the dawn of a new era in NXT, which he calls the “Whoop That Era!” The fans chant “Whoop That Era!” The Meta Four theme hits and out comes Jakara Jackson. She heads to the ring after the most annoying car break screech noise upon coming out. She asks Trick for help getting in the ring so he holds the ropes for her.

She calls him a gentleman, but he is quick to remind her that she tried slapping him in the face the last time they were in the ring together. He says he knows her type. She must think he’s her little Reeces cup. Jackson says she’s a Kit Kat girl. Trick says, “Let me break you off, then.” Fans cut Jakara off with a “Reeces Piece!” chant.

Jakara points out an envelope she has in her hands and says the truth is in it. Trick asks what it is. The fans break out in a “Who’s the daddy?” chant, presumably playing off the Maury Povich vibes coming from the ring. She tells Trick that his big title celebration is gonna all come crashing down around him soon. The segment wraps up on that note.

Arianna Grace’s Etiquette Tips For Gigi Dolin

We head to a dinner setting, where Arianna Grace is still giving etiquette tips to Gigi Dolin, but in a bad comedy style done with clips cut in and out as a special type of cold open video package for night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, with them hyping up each match on the show this evening.

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Ivar

After that wraps up, we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Oba Femi’s theme music. Out comes the WWE NXT North American Champion for our first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring for his scheduled title defense against Ivar of The Viking Raiders, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

