Update on Wrestlemania 41

As previously noted, the cities of Minneapolis, MN and Las Vegas, NV have been rumored as potential locations for WWE Wrestlemania 41 in 2025.

In regards to the possibility of Minneapolis hosting the event, Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes noted the following…

”After speaking with a reliable WWE source over the weekend, it seems that the chances of WrestleMania 41 being held in Minneapolis are decreasing with each passing day. ‘The longer we wait for an announcement, the stronger Las Vegas looks,’ said the source.

While this doesn’t mean Minnesota is out of the running, the delay in announcing isn’t part of any new strategy or rollout. WWE is reportedly keen on getting the word out as soon as possible.”

