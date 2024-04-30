Tony Khan on NFL Network interview, comparison he made between WWE and AEW

#AEW President Tony Khan was on TMZ Sports with his neck brace to talk about the attack on him by The Elite. Mojo mentions he was the talk of the town during the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GIbhCr9CXj — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) April 29, 2024

Tony Khan was asked about the reception to his NFL Network interview and the comparison he made between WWE and AEW.

“We got tons of coverage for AEW, and I think it is important to say that I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we’ve been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been the two AEW events

“There are so many great things that have happened in AEW this year, and I’ll hold our track record up on anything, whether it’s the quality of the shows, the safety, the travel, the hotels. Everything we do, in and out of the ring, I think AEW is the very best.”

source: TMZ Sports

