Seven NXT stars move to Raw and Smackdown in 2024 draft

There were 7 NXT stars in total who were called up to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft, including two former NXT champions.

Calling Raw their brand new home will be Kiana James, Lyra Valkyria, Dijak, and Ilja Dragunov while Blair Davenport, Carmelo Hayes, and Baron Corbin will be part of the Smackdown roster moving forward.

Speaking to yesterday’s draftees at the Performance Center after Raw went off the air, Shawn Michaels congratulated them and thanked them for being part of NXT. He said he wished all of them great success and they will always have a home in NXT

“I’m so unbelievable thrilled for everyone. Every one of you deserve this, congratulations,” Michaels said as the rest of the NXT class applauded.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

