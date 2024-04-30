Rhodes: “I’ll say: the narrative changed a lot about my contributions to AEW”

“I’ll say: the narrative changed a lot about my contributions to AEW, and that was very disappointing. There were some people, I’m not going to say their names, they know who they were, who kind of tried to put some propaganda out when I left.

There’s a quote in The Young Bucks’ book about how I was last to the signing. And me and Matt & Nick [Jackson] are as close as ever, so glad that I’ve had them in my career and my life. But if we are being honest, AEW does not happen without me. It doesn’t.

And with that in mind, I could never root against it. It’s like having a kid and they go off to college and they get a DUI or they get in trouble… I’ll always have that in my heart for them.

It certainly was a wound that was more gaping and painful than people realize, because now they look at the situation and they’re like, ‘Oh man, you’re on top of the world, you have everything.’ Maybe they don’t understand that I really gave everything I could. I did. And, yeah, I could never see a day where I was rooting against them.”

– Cody Rhodes on the Cheap Heat Podcast

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

