Khan reacts to Goldberg calling AEW’s product “too cheesy”

Tony Khan has reacted to Goldberg calling AEW’s product “too cheesy”:

“Bill (Goldberg) wanted to work here. I met with Bill several times. Bill was looking to work here.

It’s funny because I had a bunch of really nice meetings with Bill and would have honestly been interested in doing something. I have a lot of respect for Bill.

I was surprised by that because that certainly wasn’t what he said to me when he was talking to me about working here at some point, which I’ve always been open to and I really like Bill.”

source: Superstar Crossover

