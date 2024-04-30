Kenta Kobashi on influencing Gunther, Ruthie Jay defends Mercedes Mone

– Up and coming NWA wrestler Ruthie Jay has offered her unique perspective on Mercedes Mone’s importance in pro wrestling.

With AEW taking on some “incoming” due to a series of decisions that have divided their fan base encouraging extremely vocal negativity from those who oppose their decisions, Mercedes Mone’s signing has been a target. Many feel she has failed to live up to the hype with dull promos, piped in “CEO” chants, and the inability to wrestle for the first 3 months of her time on TV.

– This morning, the legendary Kenta Kobashi has responded to a 2020 Sports Illustrated quote where GUNTHER mentions that Kobashi and Stan Hansen influenced his style.

Gunther had said: “I loved watching Stan Hansen and Kenta Kobashi, and they became my idols. When I began to watch matches, they helped me develop a certain style”

Kobashi now responded: “When I wrestled in Germany on the European expedition in 2008, there was a young man who chopped back when I hit the chops and became a chop battle.

His name was Big Bang Walter

.

He is now wrestling in WWE as a Gunther.

According to the article, Stan Hansen and Kenta Kobashi were the idols who influenced him.

I’m happy!!︎”

