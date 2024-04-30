DAZN Cancels AEW Content After Just One Year Due to Underperformance but Writer for Their Social media says it wasn’t never given the chance

Steven Muelhausen, who managed the wrestling social media content for DAZN, revealed on Twitter that despite AEW’s efforts to collaborate by providing talent for interviews and meeting other requests, DAZN didn’t invest much in promoting AEW on their platform.

”SCOOP: DAZN and AEW had a three-year deal with DAZN having the right to drop them after the first year. DAZN exercised the option that ended the deal on New Year’s Eve. The reason DAZN dropped AEW was because except for All In, the PPV numbers were below expectations and not enough people were watching (except for select episodes and the first month of Collision) where AEW was available internationally so DAZN ended the deal early.”

Muelhausen described the situation as a missed opportunity, stating that wrestling “had a real shot” at DAZN but ultimately “never got the opportunity it deserved.”

”Want to make PERFECTLY CLEAR, to me it wasn’t AEW fault the deal wasn’t renewed.

“I ran the wrestling social side for DAZN. AEW bent over backwards when I asked for interviews and liners from talent to promote their major TV shows and PPVs.”

”DAZN NEVER gave wrestling even 5 percent of the budget given to boxing and MMA which to me was a shame as wrestling had a real shot at DAZN but besides me and the news team, it never got the opportunity it deserved.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

