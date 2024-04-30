Braun Strowman returns on Raw after 10 months out

Braun Strowman, who has been out of action since June of last year, made his return to Monday Night Raw, coming out to save Jey Uso.

The Monster Among Men marched down to the ring as Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Logan Paul beat up on Jey Uso after Paul got three Super Bowl rings from Patrick Mahomes, who was sitting at ringside, and decked out Uso.

Strowman lifted Balor up for a huge chokeslam and then and then went after Mahomes, but Jey talked him into backing off.

The former Universal champion underwent cervical fusion surgery and while he has been out of action ever since June, he made a cameo appearance during the Bray Wyatt tribute on Smackdown in August.

