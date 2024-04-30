Backstage reactions to Khan’s WWE “like the Harvey Weinstein of pro-wrestling” comment

Tony Khan was asked about his comments on comparing WWE to Harvey Weinstein by TMZ Sports and this is what he said… pic.twitter.com/xH8RpECSnH — Crossman (@TheCrossman25) April 30, 2024

Backstage reactions in WWE and AEW to Tony Khan saying WWE is “like the Harvey Weinstein of pro-wrestling”:

“I talked to people in both companies, and I will say this about what he said … I can tell you from talking to people in AEW – obviously the WWE people thought it was ridiculous that he said it – but I heard people in AEW saying the same thing. A lot of it.

“When people in WWE, and when people in AEW, who have a lot of friends in WWE, see Tony accusing the entire company – ‘The entire company is evil, we are battling an evil company’ – a lot of people take exception to that.

“The truth is in the middle. It is not only Vince, but it is certainly not the entire company.”

source: Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio

