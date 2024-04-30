AEW Dynasty attendance figure, live gate numbers
The debut of “The CEO” Mercedes Mone was indeed “big business” for All Elite Wrestling.
New data from Pollstar for AEW Dynamite "Big Bu$iness":
03/13/2024
"All Elite Wrestling"
TD Garden – Boston, MA
Tickets sold: 7,131
Calculated average ticket sold: $59
USD gross: $423,913
WrestleTix final count of distributed had this at 9,514.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special event back in March drew a larger attendance and live gate than the recent AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.
According to the report, 7,131 tickets were sold for their AEW Dynamite: Big Business on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, for a total live gate of $423,913.
By comparison, the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view from Sunday, April 21, 2024 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, had a total of 6,287 tickets sold for a live gate of $401,373.
In addition to the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, the AEW Dynamite: Big Business show back on 3/13 also featured Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada in action and more.