4/26/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Despite the Draft usually pulling in good numbers for WWE, Smackdown on Friday drew the lowest rating for 2024 so far, doing 2,143,000 viewers, down 190,000 viewers from the prior week. A combination of the NFL Draft on three networks, NBA and NHL playoffs left a big dent in the numbers, with the 18-49 rating dropping to 0.58, down 0.05 from last week and the lowest since December 22, 2023. Smackdown was #2 on network TV and #5 overall on all of TV.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

