WWE SummerSlam 2024 Ticket On-Sale Date Announced, Pre-Sale Details

It’s almost time for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

With that in mind, it’s also time to start making your plans to get your tickets for the big annual WWE event.

On Monday, WWE announced that tickets for WWE SummerSlam 2024 go on-sale starting next Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10/9c at Ticketmaster.com, with a special pre-sale scheduled for next Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10/9c.

Featured below is the complete press release issued by WWE today to push the ticket on-sale date for their WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, which is scheduled for August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

TICKETS FOR SUMMERSLAM® IN CLEVELAND ON SALE NEXT THURSDAY, MAY 9 SummerSlam Ticket Presale Begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. ET Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages Available Through On Location STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale next Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 3 from Cleveland Browns Stadium, marking the first time since August of 1996 that the premium live event will be held in Cleveland. Presale for SummerSlam tickets will begin Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/summerslam-2024-presale-registration. Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam. SummerSlam streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET. About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

#SummerSlam tickets go on sale next Thursday, May 9 at 10AM ET via @Ticketmaster! ☀️ Presale begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10AM ET.@SummerSlam emanates LIVE from Cleveland, OH on August 3!https://t.co/iR8FG4OmR6 — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2024

