WWE Announces New Segment For NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2

The leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement is coming to Orlando, Florida tomorrow night.

Following his WWE NXT World Championship victory over Ilja Dragunov in the main event of night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, Trick Williams has been announced for night two.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 is scheduled to take place tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Make sure to join us here on 4/30 for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results coverage.

After his monumental #WWENXT Championship win last week, @_trickwilliams will be in attendance TOMORROW at Week Two of #NXTSpringBreakin! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/PysXMDKpLi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 29, 2024

