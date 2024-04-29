WWE Announces Another New Match For NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2

Another new match has been announced for WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 special event from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, it has been announced that Shawn Spears will be going one-on-one against Ridge Holland in a new singles match on the show.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 is scheduled for 8/7c on the USA Network on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ NIGHT 2 (4/30/2024) * Oba Femi vs. Ivar (NXT North American Title)

* Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Titles)

* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

* Natalya vs. Lola Vice (NXT Underground)

* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C.

* Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

* New WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams will appear

Make sure to join us here on 4/30 for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results coverage from Orlando, FL.

After an eventful few weeks between the two Superstars, @RidgeWWE and @ShawnSpears will go one-on-one TOMORROW at Week Two of #NXTSpringBreakin! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/kYuidh48Yb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

