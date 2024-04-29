Update On Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Featuring Story Of The Sandman

Dark Side of the Ring returns tomorrow night.

The latest episode of the popular Vice TV documentary series that focuses on tragic and controversial stories and stars from the pro wrestling business will premiere on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 10/9c on VICE TV.

Ahead of the premiere of this week’s episode on 4/30, the official social media outlets of Dark Side of the Ring released the following:

THE SANDMAN In the mid ‘90s, the demands of the rabid ECW fan base led to dangerous escalations of violence and controversy. No one embodied this spirit of brutality and lawlessness quite like The Sandman.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “A legend of hardcore wrestling, The Sandman made his mark in ECW as the ultimate beer-chugging dirtbag–but lines are blurred when his real family is brought into the ring.”

“Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon” premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv.

