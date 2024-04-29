R-Truth Talks About Having An Influence On Black Wrestlers, Congratulates Swerve On AEW Title Win

R-Truth recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of the World Tag-Team Championship Awesome Truth duo spoke about having an influence on other black wrestlers, his thoughts on Swerve Strickland capturing the AEW World Championship, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes & Oba Femi capturing gold in NXT, as well as his friendship with The Miz.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On having an influence over current title-holders in the business such as NXT World Champion Trick Williams and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland: “I get emotional. It’s such a prestige and honor to have [that].”

On Swerve Strickland finally capturing the AEW World Championship: “Let me say this, I want to congratulate Swerve. Definitely got to congratulate him on his achievement, his accomplishment. I meant to call you, I’m sorry I haven’t called you yet. I’m going to text you. He’s been killing it for a while. He’s so talented, so humble, so well-deserving of what he’s doing now and you’re just seeing the beginning of him.”

On black wrestlers such as Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Oba Femi capturing gold in WWE NXT: “Trick, Oba, Carmelo, these guys, man, it’s such a good time to be a part of this. It’s such a good time to see these guys give me my flowers. Strickland has always talked good about me and it’s just, again, it’s a real moment for me to be in the position that I’m in.”

On his friendship with The Miz: “I love Miz to death. I think he’s underrated. Me and Miz are friends outside of the business. And when he came up the ladder, he said, ‘Bro, this is your moment. Do you hear that? These people are cheering for you, you deserve it, I love you.’ And that was a genuine hug we did there and we both savored the rest of that moment.”

Check out the complete R-Truth interview from the Battleground podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.

