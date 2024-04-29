Kenny Omega Says Roman Reigns Is Incredible: “I Don’t Think He’s Boring, Either!”

Kenny Omega is jealous of Roman Reigns.

And he’s not afraid to admit it.

While making it clear he won’t tolerate any Roman Reigns slander in his Twitch live stream chat last week, “The Cleaner” of AEW spoke about his admiration for “The Tribal Chief” of WWE.

“I’m not going to accept Roman Reigns slander in this chat,” Omega quipped. “I think he’s incredible. I don’t think he’s boring either. I would actually say that I’m pretty jealous because Roman Reigns is presented in the exact same way that I would love to be presented.”

Omega continued, “He’s presented as the man who is the champion to have big matches at the pay-per-views where you’re either really cheering for him or you’re cheering for someone else. That’s professional wrestling. He’s getting to do what I did in New Japan so I can’t be a hater on that. I’m a fan.”

Check out Kenny Omega’s live streams via his official channel at Twitch.tv. H/T To Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

