Dynamite returning to Chicago on July 3

AEW is returning to Chicago at the Wintrust Arena for an episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, July 3.

Pre-sale for this show on the eve of Independence Day kicks off tomorrow, April 30, at 10AM using the code FIREWORKS on Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 2 at 10AM.

AEW was at the same venue in November of last year on the eve of Thanksgiving in the same week that WWE held Survivor Series at the nearby Rosemont at the Allstate Arena.

