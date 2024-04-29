Bayley Addresses Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus, Goals Following WrestleMania

Bayley wants to be on the receiving end of the notorious fake laughter of the current host of late night TV’s most iconic show.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, the reigning and defending WWE Women’s Champion spoke about her goals following WrestleMania XL, which includes how she wants to be a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as her thoughts on Charlotte Flair’s injury.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her goals following WrestleMania: “I just want to keep growing, you know? I know I’m at the top level of when you think about women’s wrestling, especially in WWE, but you know, to be honest I don’t think I’m at that level yet. I want to get on posters. I want to be on the Tonight Show, I want to be on Jimmy Fallon’s show.”

On Charlotte Flair’s injury and if she’ll be back soon: “I don’t know about soon. I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out especially during this time of the year and miss Wrestlemania. Charlotte I’ve known for so long, I had her first match ever so I mean I was just in that position a couple years ago and I know how hard it is. I’m excited to have her back and I know she’s itching for it. She’s way ahead of schedule it looks like and I text her all the time like, ‘I hate you. How are you already doing this? How are you already doing that?’ So she is going to be a freaking force when she gets back.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.

