Backstage Update On Specific Terms Of Drew McIntyre’s New WWE Contract

More details have surfaced regarding Drew McIntyre’s new contract with WWE.

As noted, TKO Board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that “The Scottish Warrior” has re-signed with WWE after months of reports regarding the negotiations between the two sides being stalled out.

On Sunday evening, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported some of the specific details on the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s new deal.

According to the longtime editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre inked a three-year contract with WWE.

It was also noted that McIntyre will be taking time off from in-ring action at non-televised live events to recover from his “badly hyperextended elbow” injury.

“The new deal was confirmed to us as three years,” Meltzer wrote. “McIntyre will be off the house shows for now due to his hyperextended elbow but will be making TVs.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

