2024 WWE Draft Night 2 Recap

Night two of the 2024 WWE Draft is in the books.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, various WWE legends and personalities made special appearances on the show to announce the last six televised rounds of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Among those who appeared on the 4/29 Raw as 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 presenters were Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, Logan Paul and IShowSpeed, JBL and Ron Simmons, Teddy Long and Alundra Blayze, The Dudley Boyz, as well as Raw and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

Featured below is a complete recap of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

ROUND 1

Raw : GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

SmackDown : Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens

ROUND 2

Raw : CM Punk, Braun Strowman

SmackDown : Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton

ROUND 3

Raw : Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, Drew McIntyre

SmackDown : Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Elektra Lopez, Shinsuke Nakamura

ROUND 4

Raw : Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov

SmackDown : Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven

ROUND 5

Raw : Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Lyra Valkyria

SmackDown : Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell

ROUND 6

Raw : Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, Akam, Rezar, Bronson Reed

SmackDown : Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Blair Davenport

The final picks in the 2024 WWE Draft will be made on social media throughout the late-night and early-morning hours following WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

