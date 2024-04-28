Rampage to air live following Dynamite on May 1

Next week’s Rampage will be pre-empted on Friday again and will instead air immediately following the conclusion of Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night.

The show did benefit from having an AEW show as its lead-in when it tagged along with both Dynamite and Collision so despite losing its Friday night slot, this is not necessarily a bad thing.

For Wednesday, Rampage will be live.

In other AEW-related programming, Collision will take a break next week and will not be airing on TNT on Saturday due to other sports programming on the schedule. The show returns the following week on May 11.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

