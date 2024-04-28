Notes on Bryan Danielson and Cora Jade

Apr 28, 2024

Photo Credit: WWE

– Brie Garcia on her podcast gave update on Bryan Danielson following his match with Will Ospreay:

“Bryan walked away healthy from the match. I shouldn’t say healthy, he did hurt himself. I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck.
He’s good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery. He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he’s going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things.”

Cora Jade is dating another WWE talent, after breaking up with Bron Breakker.

