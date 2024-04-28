Notes on Bryan Danielson and Cora Jade

– Brie Garcia on her podcast gave update on Bryan Danielson following his match with Will Ospreay:

“Bryan walked away healthy from the match. I shouldn’t say healthy, he did hurt himself. I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck.

He’s good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery. He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he’s going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things.”

– Cora Jade is dating another WWE talent, after breaking up with Bron Breakker.

Cora Jade is now dating WWE recruit Vincent Winey pic.twitter.com/kXafsA5I5R — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 28, 2024

