Notes on Bryan Danielson and Cora Jade
– Brie Garcia on her podcast gave update on Bryan Danielson following his match with Will Ospreay:
“Bryan walked away healthy from the match. I shouldn’t say healthy, he did hurt himself. I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck.
He’s good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery. He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he’s going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things.”
– Cora Jade is dating another WWE talent, after breaking up with Bron Breakker.
Cora Jade is now dating WWE recruit Vincent Winey pic.twitter.com/kXafsA5I5R
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 28, 2024