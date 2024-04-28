Legend says Bron Breakker is a Goldberg remark, Drew McIntyre taking time off from TV

– While speaking on Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge Podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell suggested that WWE’s booking of Bron Breakker is just a remake of Goldberg.

He said: “Well, he is just a remake of Goldberg. That’s all it is. He even does the facial expressions that Goldberg does. He is snorting and spitting all the way out there. I think they could have given him just a little bit [something], and I understand to make him a killer, I understand that!”

– According to a recent report from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre will not be returning to television immediately, as he is still recovering from a severely hyperextended elbow. The report stated ”Drew Mcintyre will not be back on TV immediately as he is still recovering from his badly hyperextended elbow. He received a lot of respect from WWE for working through the issue over the course of last week’s UK Tour.”

