Updates on Tony Khan’s neck brace and Jinder Mahal’s goals

– On a recent social media post, former WWE star Jinder Mahal spoke about the goals he still has in wrestling following his release from WWE.

He said: “But what’s next? What’s next for The Maharaja? I’ve been here before. That time I was a kid, but now I’m a man. I will only present myself in a way that I want to. I will only do things that I want to. I will only go places that I want to. I still have many goals, many dream matches, many places I want to go. Where do I make an impact? India, Europe, Japan, Canada, Red Hook section of Brooklyn? Stay tuned. You got about 11 more weeks. Maharaja out.”

– Tony Khan is sending his neck brace autographed to Rich Eisen to auction it and the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children hospital.

