Updates on Tony Khan’s neck brace and Jinder Mahal’s goals

Apr 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– On a recent social media post, former WWE star Jinder Mahal spoke about the goals he still has in wrestling following his release from WWE.

He said: “But what’s next? What’s next for The Maharaja? I’ve been here before. That time I was a kid, but now I’m a man. I will only present myself in a way that I want to. I will only do things that I want to. I will only go places that I want to. I still have many goals, many dream matches, many places I want to go. Where do I make an impact? India, Europe, Japan, Canada, Red Hook section of Brooklyn? Stay tuned. You got about 11 more weeks. Maharaja out.”

Tony Khan is sending his neck brace autographed to Rich Eisen to auction it and the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children hospital.

