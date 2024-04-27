Undertaker wants more WWE women’s titles, plus WWE draft and Gunther notes

– With regards to Night 2 of the WWE Draft this upcoming Monday on Raw, there’s expected to be more swaps than Friday night and there will reportedly be a couple of NXT talent headed up to the main roster.

– Gunther On Fans criticism of losing his IC Title To Sami Zayn

“I don’t think there was one right person to end My IC Title reign, I think there would have been a few options.

Chad (Gable) is the other one that would have made a lot of sense.

Sami (Zayn) is definitely one of those where it was ‘he’s the right guy to do it.’ He’s absolutely a fantastic professional wrestler.

He has the natural connection with the audience. He’s really the underdog that people can connect with and understand the struggle.”

– The Undertaker (via Six Feet Under Pod) would like to see a Women’s Intercontinental Championship and a Women’s United States Championship be introduced in WWE.

