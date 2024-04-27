Undertaker wants more WWE women’s titles, plus WWE draft and Gunther notes

Apr 27, 2024

– With regards to Night 2 of the WWE Draft this upcoming Monday on Raw, there’s expected to be more swaps than Friday night and there will reportedly be a couple of NXT talent headed up to the main roster.

Gunther On Fans criticism of losing his IC Title To Sami Zayn

“I don’t think there was one right person to end My IC Title reign, I think there would have been a few options.
Chad (Gable) is the other one that would have made a lot of sense.
Sami (Zayn) is definitely one of those where it was ‘he’s the right guy to do it.’ He’s absolutely a fantastic professional wrestler.
He has the natural connection with the audience. He’s really the underdog that people can connect with and understand the struggle.”

The Undertaker (via Six Feet Under Pod) would like to see a Women’s Intercontinental Championship and a Women’s United States Championship be introduced in WWE.

