Eric Bischoff shoots on Dave Meltzer, Dismal PPV buys number for TNA Rebellion

Apr 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Early estimates for TNA Rebellion Show are around 500 TV PPV buys, down 83% compared to Hard to Kill which did 22,400 on TV PPV according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Eric Bischoff doesn’t hold back on Dave Meltzer…

