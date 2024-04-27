Eric Bischoff shoots on Dave Meltzer, Dismal PPV buys number for TNA Rebellion

– Early estimates for TNA Rebellion Show are around 500 TV PPV buys, down 83% compared to Hard to Kill which did 22,400 on TV PPV according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Eric Bischoff doesn’t hold back on Dave Meltzer…

You delusional clown. The only “wrestling war” that exists is in the minds of desperate “wanna be’s but never will be” wood ticks like you. https://t.co/tiDS6nSyQU — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 26, 2024

I thinks it's time to do a little “investigative journalism” on this topic. https://t.co/JMxRhXvtju https://t.co/RskCgVIfTv — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 26, 2024

.@TonyKhan and @davemeltzerWON are joined at the hip. Their respective fantasies began in childhood and dominate their adult delusions right before our eyes. https://t.co/EQcLLyUUpX — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 26, 2024

