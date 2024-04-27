CM Punk appears at SmackDown after broadcast goes off the air

CM Punk was indeed at Smackdown last night but did not appear on camera, however he did show up after the broadcast ended its live broadcast on FOX.

Punk said he felt compelled to come out and say hello to his friends in Cincinnati and on behalf of everyone backstage, he thanked the fans for the packed house.

The former champion also provided a little update on his injury, saying his tricep is not at 100%…yet.

“But I am on track and I promise soon, I will be back and competing with all the tough badasses backstage,” Punk said to a big cheer from the crowd.

Punk then talked about how Cincinnati’s own Pete Rose should be in the baseball Hall of Fame but was rudely interrupted by Chad Gable and the rest of Alpha Academy. Gable called Rose a cheater and deserved everything he got for being a fraud.

Gable called Cincinnati a pathetic city and then got in the ring along with Otis to rough up Punk. Punk said he’s injured and one-armed but he happened to know a guy who was recently cleared to compete.

Sheamus then came out for the post-show dark match as Punk headed to the back.

Here’s CM Punk full promo in better quality, including the rest of his confrontation with Chad Gable and interaction with Sheamus ❤️ pic.twitter.com/trDOSSG0i8 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) April 27, 2024

