Carmelo Hayes Reacts To Getting Drafted To WWE Main Roster On SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes is H1M.

As seen on night one of the 2024 WWE Draft on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes was drafted to SmackDown.

Hayes, who came up short against WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of the 4/26 episode of SmackDown, took the obligatory backstage photo with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque after the show.

On X, Hayes wrote, “Was on the couch watching SmackDown last week…This week drafted First Round and wrestling the WWE Champion in the Main Event. When I say I Don’t Miss…I mean it. #H1M.”

Was on the couch watching #SmackDown last week…This week drafted First Round and wrestling the WWE Champion in the Main Event. When I say I Don’t Miss…I mean it. #H1M https://t.co/u23hz0c73h — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 27, 2024

