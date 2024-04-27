AEW Rampage Results 4/27/24

It’s Saturday night, and this week, you know what that means …

AEW Rampage returns on TNT at 10:30pm EST. this evening following a live episode of AEW Collision, which started at a special time of 8:30pm EST. due to the NBA on TNT coverage.

On tap for tonight’s show is the Parking Lot Fight between former Best Friends tag-team members turned rivals, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, Katsuyori Shibata & Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty, as well as a battle between top-ranked women’s contenders, with Deonna Purrazzo going one-on-one against Thunder Rosa.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Saturday, April 27, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10:30-11:30pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/27/2024)

AEW Rampage picks up literally where AEW Collision left off, similar to the transition into the AEW Battle of the Belts shows that follow the regular AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and/or AEW Rampage shows. We hear Swerve’s theme still playing inside Daily’s Place following his successful title defense in what was an excellent main event against Claudio Castagnoli.

Parking Lot Fight

Trent Beretta vs. Chuck Taylor

With that said, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcome us on commentary to AEW Rampage, and thank those who are tuning in following the AEW Collision broadcast that just wrapped up. Schiavone sends us out to the parking lot, where we quickly get down to our first match of the evening.

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joins Schiavone and McGuinness on special guest commentary for the Parking Lot Fight between the former Best Friends tag-team duo of Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. We see the cars in a big circle in the parking lot and Chuckie T. is waiting on the arrival of his former friend turned enemy.

Schiavone reminds us that on AEW Collision, Chuck asked Orange Cassidy not to get involved no matter what happens. He also points out how Chuck and Trent were in the last two Parking Lot Fights, but on the same team. Trent shows up and we hear a bunch of boos from the people surrounding the big circle of cars.

The two meet in the middle and start slugging it out. Chuck takes the early offensive lead. Within a few minutes, we’ve already drawn first blood, as Trent is busted open. He is slammed on the hood of one of the cars. Trent starts to fight back moments later, and within moments of him controlling the offense, we see Chuck is split open and bleeding now as well.

With Trent taking it to Chuck as the fight continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Chuck hurl a big screen television set at Trent, and it bounces off his head and breaks. Chuck back body-drops Trent on the hood of another car. He picks up a big board and breaks it over Trent’s back.

He grabs a trash can and dents it over his back. Now he has a metal dust pan, which he bashes over Trent’s dome. We hear the surrounding fans chanting “Chuck! Chuck! Chuck!” as he bashes another trash can over his former tag-team partner. Chuck climbs up on the hood of a car for a “top-rope” spot, but gets Ric Flair’d, as Trent grabs him and launches him overhead.

Chuck crashes and burns on a big platform with light tubes all over it. Seconds later, however, he is back to dominating Chuck. He bounces him off another car and then picks him up and power bombs him through the glass windshield of the vehicle. That’s real glass … cry me a f’n river! Just kidding. The two both fight up to the roof of one of the cars.

Trent hits a pile driver on Chuck on the roof of the car. Moments later, he gets the win. After picking up the victory, Trent isn’t satisfied. With Orange Cassidy now in the scene, we see Trent look at him after grabbing a wrench and tell him, “This is your fault!” He then smashes Chuck’s leg into the window of a car, smashing it to bits as Chuck screams in pain.

Schiavone says it will be a long time before we see Chuck back again. Schiavone also says no one likes to see this, just as the camera pans backstage to show Don Callis watching on a monitor and clearly liking what he sees out of Trent. We head to another commercial break after this.

Winner: Trent Beretta

Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

When we return from the break, Kyle O’Reilly is interviewed backstage. He talks about AEW coming to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, May 11, 2024. He sends a message to the entire AEW roster for a fight at the show.

Back inside Daily’s Place, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. She makes her way down and settles in the ring for our next match of the evening. Out next is her opponent, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rosa yell something in Purrazzo’s face in Spanish. Rosa takes the early offensive lead, but Purrazzo starts to take over. “The Virtuosa” ties Rosa’s leg up in the ring ropes and shows a vicious side to her that the commentators point out is something unlike we’ve seen from her in the past.

As Purrazzo continues to take it to Rosa, the action spills outside the ring. She works over the former AEW Women’s World Champion on the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this one continues.

When we return from the break, we see Purrazzo still dominating the offense. Rosa starts to fight back and she takes over. This doesn’t last for long, however, as Purrazzo starts to fight back into competitive form. We see the two both trading holds and pin attempts, with Rosa eventually managing to surprise Purrazzo, escaping a Fujiwara Armbar and rolling her up for the win.

After the match, Rosa talks trash to Purrazzo right up in the camera, and gloats about beating her. She exits the ring and begins heading to the back, but Purrazzo follows out after her and attacks her from behind. She beats Rosa down and refuses to stop when officials rush to the scene.

Rosa ends up fighting back on her own and they brawl over to the edge of the elevated staging area. Security ends up breaking them up before anything too extreme happens. Schiavone points out how we’ve likely not seen the last of these two after tonight.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Big Bill vs. Trevor Blackwell

We see footage of Will Ospreay emerging victorious in the Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite earlier this week to earn the next shot at AEW International Champion Roderick Strong. From there, we head backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with The Undisputed Kingdom.

This must’ve been taped on Wednesday, as Nair starts off by saying, “As we just saw earlier on AEW Dynamite …” while talking about Ospreay earning the next shot against Strong. They start off by joking about Tony Khan needing to keep his head up and stay “#NeckStrong.”

Strong then sends a message to Ospreay ahead of their AEW International Championship showdown at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view. Back inside Daily’s Place, the theme for Big Bill hits and out comes one-half of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Big Bill’s opponent, Trevor Blackwell, is already in the ring. The bell sounds and off we go. We see “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho watching on via a monitor backstage. Big Bill keeps destroying Blackwell, going to pin him and pulling him up at the count of one.

He keeps talking into the camera to send messages to Chris Jericho about how he wants him to teach him. He eventually pins Blackwell for real after a big chokeslam. Afterwards, he sends another message into the camera. The FTW Champion is shown smiling watching this on a monitor. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Winner: Big Bill

Katsuyori Shibata & Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, we immediately shoot inside Daily’s Place where we hear the familiar sounds of Katsuyori Shibata’s theme music. Out comes the Japanese legend in his trademark black tights and black boots, with a red towel around his neck. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The theme for his partner for this tag-team main event hits next, and out comes Daniel Garcia. The Wrestler and The Sports Entertainer are in matching gear, as Garcia is wearing black tights and black boots and has a white towel around his neck. Garcia does his little dance on the ropes in the corner as he settles in the ring.

Shane Taylor Promotions’ theme hits next and out together comes the S.T.P. duo of Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Anthony Ogogo of Shane Taylor Promotions joins Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard on special guest commentary for this two-on-two main event here on AEW Rampage.

After the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, we see Shibata start off strong. Garcia comes in and keeps things in his team’s favor, but as the two continue to control the first few minutes of offense against the S.T.P. duo, we see Shane Taylor spike Daniel Garcia with a DDT from the ring apron to the floor at ringside.

On that note, we shift gears and head into our first mid-match commercial break of the evening. When we return, we see Taylor in the ring still controlling the action. Moriarty tags in and picks up where Taylor left off, taking it to Shibata. The fans in Jacksonville break out in a “Shi-ba-ta! Shi-ba-ta!” chant. Shibata slaps a sleeper on Moriarty while Garcia slaps a sleeper on Taylor.

Both S.T.P. guys start to fade. Taylor pops back up and slams Garcia back-first into the corner. Shibata heads over and blasts Taylor with a big kick that sends him out of the ring. He turns around and finishes off Moriarty for the pin fall victory. Shibata and Garcia celebrate the victory in this week’s main event by raising each others hands and posing on the ropes in the corner.

Ogogo looks dejected at the commentary desk. Schiavone runs down the lineup as it currently stands for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Garcia does his little dance and exits the ring to have some fun with the crowd in Jacksonville as Schiavone, McGuinness and Menard wrap things up and we head off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Katsuyori Shibata & Daniel Garcia

