AEW Collision

April 27th, 2024

Live from: Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Prince Nana introduces him as the new champion, and one hell of a wrestler before ceding the floor. Fans shower him with a “thank you, Swerve” chant. He says it’s been a hell of a week, with a new TBS champion in Willow Nightingale, Adam Cole can walk, Adam Copeland got misted by House of Black, and then Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay tore the house down. Then, of course, Jack Perry returned and struck Tony Khan, the CEO, the Founder, the man who put all his faith in Swerve. On top of that, the EVPs came down and put him down with a Piledriver. There’s no telling when we’re going to see Khan in healthy conditions again.

Swerve says he’s done some horrible things in the industry and in AEW but something about four elite athletes coming down and beating up a non-fighter is a bitch move. The fans chant “bitch move” at that.

Time to get to business, though. The most important thing that happened this week was Swerve winning the title at Dynasty. It’s a pet peeve of his that people walk around calling themselves the best in the world but the real best in the world is whoever is holding that championship and that would be him. His daughter told him the night he won the title that she feels like she doesn’t know him. It hit him hard. He’s had to sacrifice so much for this. He can’t make up for lost time but what he can do is set a good example by blazing a trail as AEW champion and make sure this was all worth it. AEW has set people in front of him and he’s knocked them all down. Kyle Fletcher was just one this past week. And this week he’s in a giving mood and wants to do an open challenge with the AEW championship on the line. But only for someone who really wants to fight. We’re entering a new era, the Dynasty Era, and the lead of that dynasty will be Swerve. Claudio Castagnoli’s music hits the loud speakers. He’s in a suit, so maybe not answering the challenge just yet?

Claudio simply says “you’re on.” Swerve says “I guess I’ll be seeing you tonight in whose house?!?” Claudio rips the mic away and says “it’s gonna be mine.” There you go, a title match for later on.

We see highlights from Dynamite of Young Bucks and Jack Perry assaulting Tony Khan. Commentators inform us that Tony Khan can run the company remotely till he can travel, Nigel says maybe if something happens then EVPs can run the show.

Match 1: Trios Match for Unified Trios Tag Team Championship

Challengers: Top Flight – Dante and Darius Martin and Action Andretti Vs Champions: The Bang Bang Gang – Jay White and The Gunns – Colten and Austin

Dragon screw leg whip by White to Andretti and some hard chops in the corner. Low elbow, kitchen sink, lariat combo as The Gunn’s get tagged in. Snap suplex by Colten for two. Suicide dive by Andretti takes out White on the outside and Darius gets the tag. Reverse atomic drop to Austin and a bulldog over the middle rope. Tope con hilo to Austin by Andretti as Darius gets a two count off of a Flatliner to Austin. Darius slides to the outside but gets clotheslined by White, followed by a gordbuster on the apron. PIP now as Darius is stuck in the wrong corner and the BBG make quick tags. BBG are beating on Darius on the outside, as The Gunns hop in the front row just to cheer on White.

Darius makes it back in the ring and over to his corner, but The Gunns pull Andretti and Dante off the apron. Chop by White but Darius counters with a Pele kick. Colten misses a splash and Austin gets backflipped over as Andretti gets the tag and clears house with clotheslines and back elbows. Handspring back elbow to The Gunns. Spring split-legged moonsault misses but Andretti lands on his feet and connects with an enziguiri to Colten and a Spanish Fly to Austin. Two count. Springboard senton to the outside by Andretti takes out the entire BBG.

Assisted Tornado DDT by Top Flight and a running Shooting Star Press by Andretti. Two count. Andretti goes up top but White crotches him behind the referee’s back. High angle Uranage by White to Andretti. 3:10 to Yuma by The Gunns. Andretti backflips out of a sleeper suplex by White. Shotgun dropkick by Andretti! Andretti tries a handspring off the ropes but White grabs him in mid-air and drills him with the Bladerunner for the win!

Winners via Pinfall and still Unified Trios Tag Team Champions: The Bang Bang Gang – Jay White and The Gunns – Colten and Austin

We then get a recap of the ladder match at Dynasty, where Jack Perry interfered to help the Young Bucks win. Schiavone then says that FTR is out tonight as they are recovering from the injuries they sustained during the ladder match.

We then get a video package from the House of Black, saying that their match against Adam Copeland’s team went exactly as they wanted it to. They then accepted Copeland’s Cope Open for next week in Winnipeg, telling him that he would find out who he’ll specifically be wrestling when the bell rings.

Commercial break

Singles Match

Rey Fenix w/Alex Abrahantes Vs The Beast Mortos

Fenix opens up with chops in the corner but Mortos eats them and fires back with some of his own. Springboard crossbody by Fenix but Mortos catches him and Fenix flips out. LUCHA. A back-and-forth sequence ends with a snap powerslam by Mortos. Corkscrew suicide dive by Mortos! That was awesome. Clotheslines in the corner by Mortos. Pair of spinning back kicks by Fenix but Mortos fires back with a reverse Slingblade and a running crucifix bomb.

Twisting lariat by Mortos! Two count. Leg drag DDT by Mortos followed by a shinbreaker. Twisting leg lace by Mortos and the gameplan is clear. Both guys roll to the outside now and Mortos is in control, trying to rip at the mask of Fenix. Fireman’s carry by Mortos but Fenix flips out and lands on his feet. Hurricanrana by Fenix and a rebound back heel kick to the face. Fenix only gets a one count. High kick by Fenix. Superkick. A second superkick. Fenix wants a backdrop driver but Mortos plants his feet, and Fenix settles for a twisting backbreaker. Two count. Fenix gets a running start and hops on the shoulders of Mortos, kicks him in the back of the head, then springboards off the ropes right INTO A HUGE ANTI-AIR SPEAR!

Both men are down. Mortos charges but Fenix ducks out of the way and Mortos lands on the apron, and then the floor. Fenix comes off the top with a corkscrew plancha. Tilt a whirl by Fenix but Mortos lands on his feet and picks up Fenix into a wheelbarrow lung blower! One, two, no! Twisting Widow’s Peak by Mortos but Fenix is barely able to escape before the three. Fenix now delivers a pair of superkicks before walking the ropes and catching Mortos with a PK. Another superkick. Frog splash 3/4 of the way across the ring! Two count. Rolling Thunder into–no! Mortos catches him with a double goozle, but Fenix shifts his hips and victory rolls Mortos for the win!

Winner via Pinfall Rey Fenix

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Orange Cassidy and he says he is scared what will happen later tonight, Kris Statlander walks in and says we need to go.

Singles Match

“El Torro Blanco” Rush Vs Martin Stone

Woah, Martin Stone aka Danny Burch from NXT. Stone charges but Rush sidesteps and it’s a rebound German suplex. Running knee strike to the face. Stone rolls to the outside and Rush follows, doing Rush things on the outside like beating Stone’s head into the guardrail. Rush throws a chair into the ring as a decoy and then whips Stone with the camera cable. Stone gets thrown into the turnbuckle with an overhead belly-to-belly. Superman punch by Rush. Bull’s Horns

Winner via Pinfall RUSH

After the match RUSH does the Bull Run at Stone again and then poses in the ring

Commercial break

Backstage: Sereena Deeb says you have a champion and then you have the undefeated Professor, failure isn’t an option and after 4 years I need to prove it and become Women’s World Champion.

Non-Title Women’s Singles Match

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm Vs Anna Jay

Headlock takeover by Storm but Jay fights up and sends her into the corner, following up with a running spinning back kick. “Hip” bump by Jay. “Hip” bump by Storm. Storm gyrates the hips a la Rick Rude and then delivers another hip bump. Jay rolls to the apron where she trash talks Mariah May, but Storm delivers a running hip attack that sends Jay into May! Storm checks on her student as Jay takes control with some heavy chops on the outside. Both women make their way back in the ring, as Storm runs on the chest of Jay in the corner and fires some elbows in. Jay drops Storm with an elbow of her own and then chokes her over the middle rope.

Fighting spirit chest chops here in the center of the ring until Jay runs into a big headbutt and both women are down. Backstabber through the ropes and a DDT by Storm. Perfect Plex gets a two count. Spinning hook kick by Jay and the Noshigami only gets two! Storm with a double goozle into a Low Down for two. Jay reverses Storm and she’s able to lock in the Queenslayer! Storm struggles to break free and finally does, dropping Jay with a jawbreaker. Running hip attack in the corner! Storm Zero and Toni Storm wins

Winner via Pinfall AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm

Tag Team Match

Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson, Vs The Acclaimed – Max Caster and Anthony Bowens w/Daddy Ass

James Drake and Anthony Bowens start slugging it out but Gibson makes a blind tag and it’s a double clothesline for the GYV. Vertical suplex by Bowens. Kick to the stomach by Bowens and a running swinging neckbreaker by Caster. Low dropkick by Gibson to Caster as Drake runs and dives off the back of Drake and takes out Bowens on the apron as we go to a commercial break. Back from break and Drake dives over the top to the outside, taking out both Caster and Bowens.

Back suplex by Gibson but Caster rolls through and gets the hot tag. Bowens clears the ring with discus elbows and a Fameasser to Gibson. Back elbow by Drake and Caster makes the blind tag. Running splash in the corner and it’s Scissor Me, Timbers to Drake. Double team Magic Killer into an Iconoclasm (I guess?) by The Acclaimed. One, two, no! Caster pulls Gibson into the ring and Gibson traps him in the corner as Drake flies in with a dropkick over the top. Caster gets sent to the ramp and right into the lighting rig. Bowens tries to fight off both members of GYV with a running knee to Drake.

Gibson traps Bowens feet on the middle rope and hits a Code Breaker, holds him in position, as Drake goes coast-to-coast with a dropkick across the ring! One, two, no! GYV shift their attention to Billy Gunn as Caster comes back and dumps Drake to the outside. Kick combo by Bowens to Gibson as Bowens connects with The Arrival and Caster with the Mic Drop! One, two, three.

Winners via Pinfall The Acclaimed – Max Caster and Anthony Bowens w/Daddy Ass

Backstage: Shibata is with Lexy Nair and says he is ready for Shane Taylor Promotions and Daniel Garcia comes in and says I will be in your corner and Shibata says I will win the FTW Championship on Dynamite.

Main Event – Singles Match for AEW World Championship

Challenger: Claudio Castagnoli Vs Champion: Swerve Strickland w/Prince Nana

Bobby Cruise does Main Event introductions,

Both men trade reversals on a knuckle lock, as well as pinfalls. Swerve tries a leapfrog but Claudio catches him in mid-air and spins him around into a backbreaker. European uppercut by Claudio and both guys fight their way to the ramp. Swerve gets a running start and dives off the ramp with a hurricanrana before clotheslining Claudio back in the ring. Diving crossbody by Swerve and a neckbreaker, make that two, wait, three, but the third one is from the apron. Swerve tries a dive to the outside but Claudio catches him in a military press position, and lawn darts him into the siding of the arena!

Claudio in control as we go to a commercial break. Swerve trips Claudio’s feet out from under him on the apron and thrust kicks him through the ropes and to the floor. Swerve with a running pump kick from the apron before heading up top for a diving European uppercut to the back of Claudio. Claudio tries to charge Swerve in a corner but he eats a big boot, and Swerve rolls out with a Rolling Thunder Flatliner. Two count. Snap mare by Swerve but Claudio drills him with a European uppercut. Swerve charges Claudio on the outside but Claudio pops him up on to the second level of seating, so Swerve gets a running start and Fosbury Flops off on to Claudio! Swerve rolls Claudio in the ring quickly and connects with a 450 splash! Two count.

Both men now trade Europena uppercuts in the center of the ring. Front facelock by Swerve as he rolls through and picks Claudio up with a big vertical suplex. Swerve looks for the Swerve Stomp as Claudio sits up… and Swerve nails it! One, two, no! Swerve wants the Houescall but Claudio sees it coming, grabs the leg, and it’s time for the Giant Swing! 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 revolutions! Claudio locks in the Sharpshooter in the center of the ring! Swerve reaches for the ropes but Claudio transitions to a crossface! Swerve finally tries to roll through but

Claudio traps the arm and drives in some hammer and anvil elbows! Claudio wants the Neutralizer but Swerve plants his feet, so Claudio settles for a running lariat! Long two count. Neutralizer attempt again, but Swerve flips out and lands on his feet, DDTing Claudio in the process. Swerve heads back up and tries to Swerve Stomp Claudio while he’s standing, but Claudio traps the feet, and drops Swerve right into a European uppercut! 2.9999! Rapid European uppercuts in the corner Swerve catches the last one into a back slide for two. Claudio misses a charge and gets German suplexed. Swerve hits the ropes and Claudio pops him up for the European uppercut but Swerve stomps him in mid-air! Housecall! One, two, three!

Winner via Pinfall and still AEW World Champion: Swerve Strickland

After the match, Swerve extends the hand for a handshake. Claudio accepts and hugs Swerve, as Swerve stands tall as we go off the air.

