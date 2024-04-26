WWE Backlash: France Updates For 5/4/2024: New Matches Added

The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continues to take shape.

This week’s 2024 WWE Draft night one special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio kicked off with the contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for WWE Backlash: France.

Also announced for the WWE Backlash: France premium live event scheduled for May 4, 2024 at the LDLC Arena is Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga, Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship in a triple-threat match, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here on 5/4 for live WWE Backlash: France results coverage.

