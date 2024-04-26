WrestleMania XL does $38.5 million in gate revenue

According to a report on JohnWallStreet.com, WrestleMania XL had $38.5 million in gate money over the two nights, smashing all WWE gate records.

The report said that the revenue from ticket sales was a 78% increase from WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and 147% increase over WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Those figures put the gate revenue for those two events at $21.6 million and $15.6 million respectively.

WrestleMania XL broke all kinds of WWE records including merchandise, viewing, social media, etc. This year’s event outpaced last year’s show by 41% in terms of viewers.

WWE has yet to announce the location of WrestleMania 41 and according to rumors, it’s between Minnesota and Las Vegas. WWE President Nick Khan said that the show will not go against the NCAA Final Four and will be held later in April or in May. While there have been WrestleManias which were held in March, April is usually the month for the show of shows. There have never been a WrestleMania held in May.

