Update On Dax Harwood’s Concussion From AEW Dynasty 2024

Photo Credit: AEW Presents Blood and Guts on June 29, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Photo by Lee South

Dax Harwood was banged up this past weekend.

One-half of the FTR duo in AEW reportedly suffered a concussion during the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Ladder Match at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view this past Sunday night in St. Louis, MO.

The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

In an update, Harwood surfaced on social media on Friday to update his fans on his condition following the aforementioned injury reports.

“I appreciate all the texts and tweets,” Harwood wrote via X. “I’m feeling much better today. See y’all soon!”

I appreciate all the texts & tweets. I’m feeling much better today. See y’all soon! — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

