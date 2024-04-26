Tony Khan sells injury angle during the NFL draft

Rich Eisen draft commentary: “The first ever NFL Executive in a draft room shaking off the effects of a pile driver he received on national television in a wrestling ring the night before. Such is life when you mix AEW and the NFL. Tony Khan, hang in there buddy.”

