Shelton Benjamin announced for PROGRESS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️ As revealed by Fightful Wrestling's Sean Ross Sapp The Gold Standard, Shelton Benjamin makes his PROGRESS Wrestling DEBUT & enters SUPER STRONG STYLE 16! This event marks Benjamin's first appearance in a wrestling ring in Europe since his departure… pic.twitter.com/tnnw1pCB7O — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 26, 2024

Shelton Benjamin to make historic appearance in PROGRESS Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16 Tournament.

London, UK – 26th April 2024 – PROGRESS Wrestling, British wrestling’s leading promotion is thrilled to announce the inclusion of wrestling luminary Shelton Benjamin in their highly anticipated Super Strong Style 16 tournament. Benjamin’s participation marks his momentous return to European soil since his departure from WWE in 2023 and his first independent European appearance in a decade.

Renowned for his unparalleled athleticism and technical prowess, Benjamin’s illustrious career has been highlighted with an impressive array of championship accolades. As a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and three-time WWE 24/7 Champion, Benjamin has solidified his status as one of the most dominant forces in professional wrestling. Additionally, his reign as WWE United States Champion and a two-time stint as Ring of Honor (ROH) Tag Team Champion further underscore his versatility and unmatched skillset.

The Super Strong Style 16 tournament, set to electrify the iconic Electric Ballroom in Camden on 26th May and 27th May, promises to showcase a unique blend of wrestling talent from around the globe.

With Benjamin’s participation, fans can expect him to deliver some fierce competition to the already announced participants in the U.K. and Europe’s leading tournament.

Confirmed participants for SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 include KC Navarro, Gene Munny, Eddie Dennis, Connor Mills, Man Like Dereiss, Bryan Keith, Mike Santana, Luke Jacobs, Kid Lykos II, Simon Miller and Tate Mayfairs.

Wrestling enthusiasts worldwide will have the opportunity to witness Benjamin’s historic appearance in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, as the event will be available to watch live on DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS.

https://demandprogressplus.progresswrestling.com

Tickets for SUPER STRONG STYLE are available at www.progresswrestling.com/ to find out who will be the new number-one contender for the PROGRESS Men’s World Championship.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

