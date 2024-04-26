Nick Khan Registers To Sell All TKO Stock

WWE President Nick Khan has registered his TKO shares for sale.

In the latest SEC filing, the WWE President has registered his 234,424 shares of TKO stock for sale.

This includes restricted stock units.

From the SEC filing:

“Khan is listed as having 53,894. The 234,424 shares includes 180,530 shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of a portion of restricted stock units held by Mr. Khan that do not vest within 60 days of the date hereof.”

The original filing was made on April 12, 2024.

