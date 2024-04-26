New Match & Segment For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX show, the company has confirmed the addition of Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Angel & Humberto of Legado Del Fantasma in tag-team action for tonight.

Additionally, WWE has teased the follow-up to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga’s attack of Kevin Owens for the show this evening.

“Two weeks ago, Solo Sikoa launched a shocking attack on his brother Jimmy Uso with the help of Tama Tonga and claimed it was all done by order of The Tribal Chief,” the announcement read. “The following week, Tonga smashed into Kevin Owens’ car before Solo and his “MFT” unleashed a bloody assault on KO. What is next in the destructive duo’s uncontrollable reign of terror? Find out tonight.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

