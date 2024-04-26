More Cryptic Production Glitches On 4/26 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The production glitches continue.

On purpose, of course.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, another production glitch took place during the Bron Breakker vs. Cedric Alexander match.

While Breakker was hitting his Spear for a squash match victory in a bout that lasted only a few seconds, we saw production glitches on the screen as we have seen the past few weeks.

The latest cryptic production glitches featured some drawings and a distorted image of someone, along with text that read, “Remember who you are.”

Check out the video of the production glitches slowed down in slow-motion, as well as still images of what appeared during the glitches, via the fan posts on X embedded below.

This weeks #UncleHowdy glitch was on screen for 0.7 seconds. I’ve expanded it to 15 seconds here! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/xMexD11weY — Wrestling Renaissance (@WrestlingRen) April 27, 2024

