Kofi Kingston At NFL Draft, WWE Draft Predictions, Kane Turns 57, More

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston of The New Day was among those in attendance at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. The former WWE Champion delivered a custom WWE replica title belt to Drake Maye while at the event. Maye was drafted to the New England Patriots as the third overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

– Glenn “Kane” Jacobs celebrates his 57th birthday today. “The Big Red Machine,” the Mayor of Knox County, TN., was born on April 26, 1967. On Friday, WWE shot out a post on their official X account to wish the WWE Hall of Fame legend a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @KaneWWE! pic.twitter.com/52IhZXPGUs — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2024

– This week, WWE released the latest installment of their WWE Playlist digital series. On the new episode from 4/25, the company looks at the top times new champions celebrated with fans at WWE shows. The video, which runs at just over 14 minutes in length, features John Cena, CM Punk, Becky Lynch and others celebrating in the crowd in the past after capturing world championships.

– Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel is the latest installment of the WWE Pop Question digital series, which features Drew McIntyre, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Chelsea Green and other Superstars sharing their predictions for the 2024 WWE Draft. As noted, the 2024 WWE Draft kicks off on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and wraps up next week on WWE Monday Night Raw.

