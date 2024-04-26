Khan: WWE is ‘like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling,’ Bischoff replies

Tony Khan on NFL Network moments ago: WWE is ‘like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling’

“AEW, we’ve been doing this for five years. We are the most successful sports start-up since the AFL (American Football League), pre-merger [with the NFL]. There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much market share as AEW in many, many, many years. We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling, and we’re up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that’s who we’re facing. AEW [is] like the Pepsi of pro wrestling, WWE’s like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling. And I’m really proud of what we do down here.”

Tony Khan calls WWE “like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling”. pic.twitter.com/5pL4u9d2al — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 26, 2024

Eric Bischoff replies…

No @TonyKhan, You’re more like a urine sample than you are Pepsi. https://t.co/8RyEzUE6Ok — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 26, 2024

