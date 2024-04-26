Khan: WWE is ‘like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling,’ Bischoff replies

Apr 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan on NFL Network moments ago: WWE is ‘like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling’

“AEW, we’ve been doing this for five years. We are the most successful sports start-up since the AFL (American Football League), pre-merger [with the NFL]. There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much market share as AEW in many, many, many years. We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling, and we’re up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that’s who we’re facing. AEW [is] like the Pepsi of pro wrestling, WWE’s like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling. And I’m really proud of what we do down here.”

Eric Bischoff replies…

  1. MRK says:
    April 26, 2024 at 5:01 pm

    wow, Tony Khan is an idiot. Who compares a successful pro wrestling company to a convicted rapist

