Kenny Omega Claims He Was Surprised By Canadian Life Centre Announcing His AEW Return In Winnipeg

“The Cleaner” was caught off guard earlier this week.

As noted, this past Tuesday, the Canadian Life Centre venue out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada announced via their official X account that Winnipeg’s own Kenny Omega would be making his AEW television return at the upcoming Dynamite show scheduled for the building next week.

“WINNIPEG… we have a secret,” the announcement read earlier this week. “We will be seeing Kenny Omega at AEW in Winnipeg on May 1.”

The following day on Wednesday, the official AEW social media accounts would confirm the news regarding Omega’s return to TV next Wednesday night in his hometown.

“Kenny Omega returns,” the announcement read. “Winnipeg’s own Kenny Omega makes his return to AEW THIS WEDNESDAY on AEW Dynamite! Get your tickets now at AEWTIX.com.”

On Friday, Omega checked in via his latest Twitch stream and revealed that he was surprised by the announcement made by the Canadian Life Centre earlier this week.

“Big news, don’t know if you guys heard it,” Omega started. “Kind of surprised to hear it. I remember thinking about maybe, maybe showing up to Winnipeg. It was a maybe.”

Omega continued, “It was really just a maybe. My sister, my parents, my aunt were like, ‘Oh my goodness, we heard the big news.’ ‘What? What big news?’ ‘The arena is advertising your return.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, man.’ I’m 80% on board, maybe. I don’t know, man. I thought, ‘Well, they advertised me,’ that 80 (percent) becomes 100 (percent). I called the boss, ‘Hey man, if you want to run a graphic or something, I guess I’ll show up.'”

Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night, May 1, 2024, at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

