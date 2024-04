Cameron Grimes has revealed that United States Champion Logan Paul reached out to him following his WWE release on Tuesday:

“This is gonna sound weird because the level of star he is, but Logan Paul actually reached out to me, and I thought that was pretty cool because he’s a megastar really, even beyond wrestling.

“He reached out to me and said some stuff to me, so that helps me feel good.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

